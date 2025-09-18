Casting calls for Amazon's Mass Effect series may have confirmed canon MaleShep

HQ

A recent leak showcases casting calls for Amazon's upcoming Mass Effect adaptation. One of many video game adaptations Amazon is working on, Mass Effect remains largely shrouded in mystery as work continues on bringing BioWare's sci-fi space opera to life.

However, we might have new details on what our main cast will look like thanks to insider Daniel Richtman (via Eurogamer). Richtman's latest report shows Amazon is looking for a young Colin Farrell-type male (30-39) with open ethnicity, a female co-lead alien character requiring prosthetics (34-39), a female human providing a parallel narrative from Earth, and a Doug Jones-type male villain (40-60) along with a male wrestler-type soldier (30-49).

The lead being a male of open ethnicity has some speculating this could be a male version of Commander Shepard. A lot of fans of Mass Effect might be a tad disappointed to hear that, as they love FemShep thanks to Jennifer Hale's performance. However, there's still no confirmation that this is going to be a version of the Normandy crew we see in the games.

The evidence does seem to point in that direction, though, with a female alien co-lead that could almost certainly be Liara. We'll only know for sure when Amazon's Mass Effect series is ready for more of an official unveiling.