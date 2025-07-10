HQ

Caster Semenya, 34-year-old middle-distance runner, won two Gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016, three Gold medals at World Championships and five Gold medals at African Championships, among many other sporting successes, most of them on 800m. However, her career ended in 2019, when World Athletics forced Semenya to take medication to suppress their testosterone levels, as the South African was born with disorder of sex development (DSD) that caused her to have the male XY chromosomes.

Semenya refused to take the medications, and was thereforce banned from all athletics women's events by World Athletics. She has since filed a series of legal complaints. Today she has won a partial victory, as the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has said, in a final ruling, that the government of Switzerland did not concede her a fair hearing in 2023, where the country's courts upheld the World Athletics' decision to require her to reduce undergo these estrogen-based treatments that are "harmful, unnecessary and supposedly corrective", in the words of Semenya's lawyer Schona Jolly (via El País).

Semenya opposed to the "sex testing" that, in her view, "dehumanize and discriminate women", and has had some legal wins, but hasn't been able to stop the introduction of these tests that are becoming mandatory. Today's ruling isn't against World Athletics, but only about the Swiss government and the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, which did not protect Semenya's rights and "fell short" of "satisfying the requirement of particular rigour under Article 6 (right to a fair hearing) of the European Convention on Human Rights".

However, her victory today is partial, as the Grand Chamber found that complains regarding violation of her right to respect for private life or discrimination dis not fall within Switzerland's jurisdiction.