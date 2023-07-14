Cast of Oppenheimer walked out of UK premiere in consolidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike

HQ

Soon after we reported yesterday that a strike by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) had been initiated, over in the UK, where Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was enjoying its premiere, this decision to strike saw the star-studded cast walking out of the premiere and leaving the famous director to open his own movie.

Among the cast who walked out was Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Sir Kenneth Branagh, and Rami Malek.

Speaking about the decision to leave the premiere, Nolan stated: "Unfortunately, they are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union."

No doubt we'll see other instances similar to this occurring in the future as actors join writers in demand for better pay from the production giants.

Thanks, ITV.