If I don't look at the moon, will it still shine at night? This question perfectly sums up the basic idea behind the puzzle adventure game Cassette Boy. However, this action-adventure game, with its Game Boy-inspired retro aesthetics, is not just about the story, but also involves devilishly tricky problem solving.

The idea of seeing is actually used in a very obvious way. The game view, shot from above, can be rotated with the camera in different directions, causing previously visible objects, characters, and other elements to disappear when covered by buildings or blocks, for example. An obstacle in front of you suddenly no longer exists in the right camera angle and you can walk through it.

This idea has been used to create such mind-boggling puzzles that it couldn't be better. You have to think outside the box all the time, and the game doesn't hold back when it comes to throwing curveballs at you. This is actually the game's only and biggest criticism; the game contains a wealth of different mechanics that are not explained in any way, and it's almost never clear what you need to do to move on to the next scripted event.

Who would have known that the levers that you normally have to pull can also be operated from a distance with a bow? Or could there have been some kind of indicator somewhere to show when one of the side characters is going to open the door to the cave without me having to run back and forth for half an hour?

These shortcomings are annoying, because otherwise Cassette Boy is pretty much spot on. Most of the problems are fun to solve, and the Zelda-inspired action, where you pick up additional items needed to progress from the caves and slay monsters large and small, is very appealing to play. Visuals are either eye-catching or not, and I'm in the former camp. The Game Boy colour palette has been used to surprising effect, and the game manages to look really interesting and original.

There is plenty to play in Cassette Boy, although, as mentioned above, it involves a lot of searching and endless trial and error. I'm actually a little annoyed by the game's unnecessary cryptic nature, because in other respects it's a fun little adventure that's really worth getting to know and has a lot of delightful things to discover.

