Cassette Beasts looks lovely in new trailer

It arrives for PC in late April and is also coming for Switch and Xbox this summer.

Bytten Studio and Raw Fury is really doubling down on retro nostalgia in their upcoming Cassette Beasts. It looks like a classic turn-based RPG with an open world and pretty pixel graphics, but as the name implies, cassette tapes are an important part of the concept.

This means bringing your Walkman with you and transforming for battles. You collect monsters, which then can be combined to create new and more powerful ones. Here is the official description:

"Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures you've only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven't, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you'll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities!"

Now we've got a brand new trailer with a firm release date for Cassette Beasts, which premieres for PC on April 26. It will also launch for Switch and Xbox during the summer.

