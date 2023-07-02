Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts is getting eight-player multiplayer

And an entire DLC expansion taking players to the Pier of the Unknown.

HQ

Developer Bytten Studio has announced a bunch of upcoming features and additions planned for its pixelated Pokémon-like title, Cassette Beasts. Revealed as part of the Cassette Beasts Showcase, it was announced that Update 1.2 has now launched, giving players access to a new hidden location, eight new monsters to catch, 10 new moves, as well as a host of performance and visual updates.

But that wasn't all that was announced. It was revealed that the team is currently working on bringing up to eight-player multiplayer to the game, and that this will also open the door to trading, player battles, and cooperative raids against Rogue Fusions. It hasn't been mentioned when multiplayer will arrive as it's a "big technical undertaking" but it is in "active development" as a future free update for all editions of the game.

Cassette Beasts

As well as this was the announcement that the future will see a DLC arriving for the game, with this taking players to the Pier of the Unknown. The finer details of this are being kept under wraps meaning we'll just have to wait to learn more.

Cassette Beasts

On the more physical side of things, a cassette tape and 2xLP vinyl edition of the game's soundtrack is being released, as are plushies of some of the monsters available to encounter in-game. Needless to say, these look adorable.

Cassette Beasts

If you haven't already, don't forget to check out our thoughts on Cassette Beasts in our review here.

