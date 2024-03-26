Cassette Beasts is coming to mobile devices

HQ

Developer Bytten Studio has announced a variety of exciting developments for its Cassette Beasts monster-catching game.

It has been revealed that the planned multiplayer update for the game will be making its arrival on May 20, and that when this happens, up to eight players will be able to explore the Cassette Beasts world, challenge each other to battles, team up for cooperative action, and even catch monsters on their own. Those on PC can already get a taste of this via a beta version available through Steam.

Otherwise, a collaboration with Moonstone Island has been announced, with this also planned for May 20 and seeing a variety of cosmetics and costumes coming to the game based on the indie title. Moonstone Island will also be bolstered with the addition of Cassette Beasts' Pombomb as a usable spirit.

Lastly, it was announced that a mobile version of Cassette Beasts is in development and that it will be coming to Android and iOS devices sometime in the future.