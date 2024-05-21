Cassette Beasts introduces multiplayer

HQ

Bytten Studio and Raw Fury's Cassette Beasts has just launched its new multiplayer feature, allowing you to step into the pixelated, Pokémon-inspired world with up to seven friends, who will all be visible in your world.

You can battle and trade with your friends, even setting some custom rules for the battles to spice things up. Also, if you don't want to go against your friends, you can always team up with them for some massive raid battles.

There's also an in-game collaboration with Moonstone Island, launching today, where you'll be able to buy new costumes for your character.