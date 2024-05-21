English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts introduces multiplayer

Take on this Pokémon-inspired RPG with a full party of 8 players.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Bytten Studio and Raw Fury's Cassette Beasts has just launched its new multiplayer feature, allowing you to step into the pixelated, Pokémon-inspired world with up to seven friends, who will all be visible in your world.

You can battle and trade with your friends, even setting some custom rules for the battles to spice things up. Also, if you don't want to go against your friends, you can always team up with them for some massive raid battles.

There's also an in-game collaboration with Moonstone Island, launching today, where you'll be able to buy new costumes for your character.

HQ

Related texts

0
Cassette BeastsScore

Cassette Beasts
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Love Pokémon but are tired of Game Freak's predictable formula? This is the game for you.



Loading next content