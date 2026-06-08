Cassette Beasts 2002 revealed, taking some big steps up from its predecessor

Cassette Beasts may not have seen the massive, worldwide success of Palworld, but it is one of the purest, most beloved non-Pokémon creature collecting alternatives. Plus, if it did get Palworld's recognition, the developers might have been sued, and couldn't have made Cassette Beasts 2002, the recently revealed sequel.

Cassette Beasts 2002 takes us to London in - you guessed it - 2002. We'll be exploring a new setting, as we get to not only record Beasts but transform into them. We can combine with Beasts like in the first game, too, to make for some powerful and brilliantly designed combinations. Online support will be available from release with Cassette Beasts 2002, something that was added later in the original game.

The story sees us travel back and forth between the realms of humans and Beasts, as we're dealing with an occultist who has issues with both places. There's no release date for Cassette Beasts 2002 yet, but the game is available to wishlist now.