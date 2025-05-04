Casper Ruud wins career-best title in Madrid over Jack Draper in a thrilling final

HQ

A real thriller took place in Madrid, one of the best and most even Madrid Open finals in recent years, that eventually saw Casper Ruud lifting the title in the Caja Mágica over recent Indian Wells winner Jack Draper, ending 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

This is the biggest victory in the Norwegian's career, former World No. 2 in 2022, when he was finalist of two Grand Slams (US Open and Roland Garros). However, despite having 12 ATP titles, he had never won a title bigger than ATP Series 250 or 500. On Monday, he will return to the Top 10.

Meanwhile, Draper will also cement himself in the top 10, climbing to World No. 5. And despite he did not take the win in Madrid, the match could hardly have been more evenly matched, which foretells great things for both tennis players, less than a month before Roland Garros (May 25).

However, the next stop will be Rome, another ATP Masters 1,000, taking place between May 5 and May 18.