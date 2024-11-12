Casper Ruud beats Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals Day 2

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz's debut in ATP Finals was the worst possible: he lost 6-1, 7- against Casper Ruud. The Norwegian player, seventh in the world, was supposedly in a much worst position than Alcaraz, third in the ATP rankings.

Ruud had lost most of the recent games he had played and had, but was greatly superior than Alcaraz in their ATP debut.

"It's only one match but it's definitely one of the best wins of the season for me" said Ruud, as read in ATP's site.

The Spanish player lost more than half of first serves and commited several errors. He was suffering a cold, that could partially explain his plump of intensity, without undermining Ruud, who historically has done well at this competition, being finalist in 2022.

In the second match of the day, Alexander Zverev also prevailed against Andrey Rublev, 6-4, 6-4. Zverev has already won the tournament twice, and will face against Ruud tomorrow, Wednesday November 13. Alcaraz will be forced to win Rublev if he wants to prevail in the competition.