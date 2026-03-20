Casio's $700 calculator is peak luxury (and madness)

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If numbers and buttons are your favorite thing in the world, then you might be one of the few potential customers for Casio's new (extremely expensive) calculator. Yes, you read that right—a completely ordinary calculator of the traditional kind. No bells and whistles, no apps, no smart features. Just a regular calculator—albeit a very luxurious one.

So what do you get for your money? Not necessarily more features. It's more about design, choice of materials, and some sort of collector's value—which makes the product feel more like a lifestyle item than a math tool. And that's perhaps exactly where Casio is trying to position itself: somewhere between a tech gadget and a status symbol.

So the question isn't really whether this calculator is good—but who it's actually meant for. Collectors? Design geeks? Or someone who really wants to show off with a calculator. Which in itself is a power move at any party.

Whichever camp you fall into, the Casio S100X is a pretty fascinating and beautiful creation, with a price tag of 99,000 yen. Check out the manufacturing process in the short clip below.

Are you tempted by this calculator?