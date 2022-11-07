Casio launches a Super Mario watch

HQ

Now you can keep track of time with the world's most famous plumber. Casio has teamed up with Nintendo to release a Super Mario-themed watch in the G-Shock collection. You can see the final result here in the image below and apart from some classic pixel art on the bracelet, it's mainly the colours that go Mario-themed and a 1-UP motif that appears on the clockwork in the background when it glows in the dark.

The watch is available on Casio's website and will be available to order from November 11th for $150. Will you get one?