Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Harvestella
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Casio launches a Super Mario watch

      You can order it this week.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Now you can keep track of time with the world's most famous plumber. Casio has teamed up with Nintendo to release a Super Mario-themed watch in the G-Shock collection. You can see the final result here in the image below and apart from some classic pixel art on the bracelet, it's mainly the colours that go Mario-themed and a 1-UP motif that appears on the clockwork in the background when it glows in the dark.

      The watch is available on Casio's website and will be available to order from November 11th for $150. Will you get one?

      Casio launches a Super Mario watch


      Loading next content