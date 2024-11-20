Casio has created a smart ring that is also a digital watch

HQ

There are a lot of smart watch options available these days but only a handful of smart rings. Clearly though these are set to be the next big technological lifestyle trend as many companies are giving their take on the matter. The latest is Casio, who has unveiled a really peculiar ring that is made to resemble and look like one of its digital watches. Yep, it's a miniature watch that fits around your finger and tells the time, date, has time zone features, an alarm, and also a stopwatch.

According to The Verge, the watch is powered by a single battery that will keep the watch running for two years before needing to be replaced. It is waterproof and comes in one size only, a US 10.5, but does have spacers that can be fitted if your finger is smaller than that. If your finger is larger, then there will be no fitting options.

The watch ring will debut in Japan in December first for ¥19,800, which is equivalent to around £100/€120, although there's no word as to if the watch ring will get a wider launch.

