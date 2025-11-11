Casio and Netflix team up for a pair of awesome Stranger Things watches

HQ

Casio and Netflix are once more joining forces with this brand new set of Stranger Things inspired timepieces. The G-Shock DW-5600STT-1 and the hybrid model AQ-800EST-1A which look to retail for 149 euros and 129 euros respectively. At least according to a French retailer who accidentally put up the prices on their site for a short while. Before quickly taking them down again.

The watches will officially launch in December, although only in Japan initially and we still don't know exactly when the watches will reach Europe. The design is of course heavily inspired by the hit show. With the DW-5600 model sporting a black and red color scheme, as well as a winding, twisting pattern in reference to Vecna.. The AQ-800 on the other hand, carries a similar pattern but has the numbers "001" engraved. Pretty slick, don't you think?

Do you feel tempted to buy any of the two watches?