Casey Affleck risks getting lost in space in Slingshot

If you have just managed to get over the suspense of Gravity and have been looking for a new film to fill you with the same cosmic environmental terror, then Bleecker Street's upcoming Slingshot is something to keep an eye out for.

This film revolves around a crew of a manned mission to Saturn's moon Titan who must complete an incredibly precise and complicated manoeuvre to slingshot around the moon perfectly to return home or fail and risk being launched off into deep space with no chance of return.

The crew includes Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne, and as you can see in the trailer below, even Fishburne's calm demeanour can't keep a lid on the thrill and suspense this time around.

Slingshot debuts in cinemas on August 30, and you can see the synopsis below too.

"A psychological thriller starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne, SLINGSHOT follows an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn's moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot maneuver that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality."