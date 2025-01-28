Casetify has created an accessory line based on the works of Andy Warhol

HQ

Casetify is becoming increasingly well-known for creating various themed and branded accessories for mobile devices. In the spirit of this, Casetify has now revealed a new collection of accessories that are made to resemble the works of the famous artist Andy Warhol, with these styled after some of the iconic paintings he created based on every day items.

As part of the collection, you can get cases and items framed around the iconic Campbell's Tomato Soup can, or even a banana phone case, or a Brillo or Chloe Soap Pads case. The collection spans phone cases, laptop sleeves, watch bands, power banks, magnetic wireless chargers, cardholders, grips, and earbuds cases, and while there are many options, some are really quite expensive.

The Banana Collectible Phone Case will set you back £109, although granted it will also set you apart from the crowd. If you want to really commit to Campbell's soup, you can get an iPhone 16 collection that will cost £230, and if you're a huge Andy Warhol fan, you can snag a complete collector's bundle that has basically everything on offer included, all for £690.

Will you be dripping out your gadgets with Andy Warhol-inspired accessories?

