CAS receives appeal from Senegal regarding stripped AFCON 2025 title, no timeline for ruling

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The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has informed on Wednesday that they have received the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) about the shocking decision of stripping them the AFCON 2025 they won against Morocco in January. Senegal appealed against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) for a decision that they consider unfair and rooted in corruption.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations played two months ago, in which the Senegalese players, protesting about a referee decision, left the football field, ordered to do that by their coach. However, they returned 14 minutes later, and the referee resumed the match. Brahim Díaz for Morocco missed the penalty, and later Senegal scored the winning goal in overtime.

An appeal from Morocco to CAF resulted in the governing body declaring Morocco winners 3-0 because the Senegalese players infringed Article 82, forfeiting the match. Currently, Morocco are the official winners of the AFCON, but the cup remains in Senegal until the CAS Arbitration Panel rule on Senegal's appeal "as swiftly as possible", although there is no timeline for the decision at the moment.

Do you think the CAS will rule in favour of Senegal, and will they regain the AFCON title?