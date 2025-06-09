CarX Street is coming to Xbox Series S/X next week

There wasn't many racing games at yesterday's Xbox Games Showcase, but there's actually some four-wheeled action coming to Microsoft's console in the near future nonetheless. CarX Technologies is releasing its CarX Street for Xbox Series S/X on June 18.

The game allows us to compete around Sunset City in a variety of disciplines and there are also factions to ally with and opportunities to modify and build cars.

CarX Street was originally released for smartphones in 2022 but came last year to PC and now also Xbox. Furthermore, later this summer there will be a PlayStation 5 version as well. Check out the trailer for the Xbox edition below.