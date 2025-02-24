Cartoon samurai kittens return with the Samurai Pizza Cats video game

HQ

The legendary 1990s series Samurai Ninja Cats is returning in the form of a video game with a fitting subtitle regarded as Blast from the Past! to commemorate 35 years since its launch on the distant February 1, 1990 in Japan. With this announcement, they have shown the voice cast of the characters, which will respect the original.

Originally titled Kyatto Ninden Teyandee, the show or the game tell a story of science-fiction, comedy, and action set in the city of Edoropolis, home to robotic animals in human form.

The game is being developed by Dutch studio Blast Zero and will be distributed by Red Dunes Games of the United Arab Emirates. Although still in the very early stages of development, it could arrive as early as 2026.

From what you can see in the trailer, the project looks to be a 2D role-playing hack 'n slash genre and aims to be faithful to the original style of the anime. In it, we'll be able to switch between members of the Pizza Cats at will and use each character's unique abilities to solve puzzles and fight battles.

Here's the nostalgic first trailer for Samurai Ninja Cats: Blast from the Past! for your viewing pleasure.