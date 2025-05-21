Cartoon Network shares first teaser for Gumball's long-awaited return

It has been a very long time coming but Gumball is soon set to return. Cartoon Network will be bringing back the beloved animated series, all following it being on a hiatus since 2019. The catch is that it won't be known any further as The Amazing World of Gumball, as it has been renamed to The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, with plans to premiere sometime later this year.

The show will serve as a continuation of what came before and will be produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, with plans to premiere on Cartoon Network's international channels and on Hulu in the U.S., and HBO Max outside of the U.S. in regions that have access to the service.

It will be created and executive produced by Ben Bocquelet and will offer up 15-minute episodes that blend a variety of animation and media styles, be it 2D or 3D, CGI, puppetry, photorealism, and live-action.

The cast will include Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Nicole, and Dan Russell as Richard. As for what we can expect from the plot, we're told in a press release:

"Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!"

The firm premiere date has not been mentioned, but you can see the teaser trailer for the show below.