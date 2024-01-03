Cartoon Network president is not a fan of AI

HQ

Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros Animation president Sam Register is not a fan of AI. The debate around this new technology and its use in our media has been a hot one since AI first started being somewhat capable.

However, a lot of professionals in creative fields are hesitant to accept AI, largely because of the idea that it's going to replace their jobs. In an interview with the LA Times, Sam Register explained why he's against the use of AI.

"As an animation studio ... it's important we protect the artists and the art form as long as we can ... we should give jobs to people who really do that and so they can get their entry-level experience"

Do you agree with Register, or do you think we should add AI into animation?