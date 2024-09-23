English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Cartoon Network and Aardman are collaborating on an Over the Garden Wall project

All to mark the 10th anniversary of the animated series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, Cartoon Network has announced plans to team up with the stop-motion animation masters over at Aardman on something special to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the animated series Over the Garden Wall.

This has been affirmed in a post on X, where we're told: "Dancing in a swirl of golden memories... A little gift from The Unknown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of #OvertheGardenWall. Stay tuned, wayward souls."

What do you hope this collaboration includes?

Cartoon Network and Aardman are collaborating on an Over the Garden Wall project


Loading next content