Cartoon Network and Aardman are collaborating on an Over the Garden Wall project

In a rather surprising turn of events, Cartoon Network has announced plans to team up with the stop-motion animation masters over at Aardman on something special to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the animated series Over the Garden Wall.
This has been affirmed in a post on X, where we're told: "Dancing in a swirl of golden memories... A little gift from The Unknown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of #OvertheGardenWall. Stay tuned, wayward souls."
What do you hope this collaboration includes?