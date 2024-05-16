Cartman slims with Ozempic in the trailer for South Park: The End of Obesity

HQ

Paramount has just revealed the teaser for South Park: The End of Obesity, the next big event for the animated series, which this time will focus on the popular 'slimming drug' Ozempic.

The special episode will premiere on the 24th and 25th of May depending on where you live in the world, and you can check out the synopsis and teaser trailer below.

Synopsis:

In "The End of Obesity," weight loss drugs take the quiet mountain town of South Park by storm. When the overweight, foul-mouthed Eric Cartman is denied access to the medicine, he recruits Kyle, Stan, Butters and Kenny for help.

Are you excited for more South Park?