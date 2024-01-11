Carry your photography gear in style and safety with Peak's Everyday bags and Camera Cube

HQ

Over the years as part of our Quick Look video series, we've got our hands on all manner of different bags from a variety of different companies. We're continuing this effort by now turning our attention to Peak, a company that specialises in creating gear that is ideal for photographers who tend to travel a lot.

In the latest video, we've got our hands on a couple of Everyday backpacks to see how they can serve a multitude of situations. Then, to add to that, we have also looked at a Camera Cube, which is designed to safely and securely protect your precious and sensitive photography technology.

Check out the Quick Look below for more information about these bags and protective cases, and some thoughts from our very own Magnus too.