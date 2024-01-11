Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Carry your photography gear in style and safety with Peak's Everyday bags and Camera Cube

We've got our hands on a variety of gear on the latest episode of Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Over the years as part of our Quick Look video series, we've got our hands on all manner of different bags from a variety of different companies. We're continuing this effort by now turning our attention to Peak, a company that specialises in creating gear that is ideal for photographers who tend to travel a lot.

In the latest video, we've got our hands on a couple of Everyday backpacks to see how they can serve a multitude of situations. Then, to add to that, we have also looked at a Camera Cube, which is designed to safely and securely protect your precious and sensitive photography technology.

Check out the Quick Look below for more information about these bags and protective cases, and some thoughts from our very own Magnus too.

HQ


Loading next content