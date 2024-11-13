English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Carry-On

Carry-On swaps Christmas fun for hard-boiled drama

Christmas, terrorists and airplanes - it worked like a charm for Bruce Willis and it looks surprisingly interesting in Carry-On as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Christmas, terrorists and airplanes may not be a completely new combination, but it was very entertaining in Die Hard 2, and on December 13, Carry-On premieres on Netflix, where all these ingredients are important components.

Starring Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson and Taron Egerton, the story takes place on Christmas Eve, and centers around a package smuggled through an airport checkpoint in the United States.

Carry-On is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (House of Wax, The Shallows, Jungle Cruise, Black Adam) and is based on a screenplay by T.J. Fixman (perhaps best known for his involvement in the Ratchet & Clank series) and Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049).

Check out the new trailer below. Dare we keep our fingers crossed for a modern Christmas classic?

HQ
Carry-On

Related texts



Loading next content