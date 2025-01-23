Carry-On is one of Netflix's biggest movies ever

HQ

There was certainly nothing wrong with Carry-On even if it was not a masterpiece. The story was a fairly tight thriller with Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman in a "cat and mouse" game in an airport. Whether it was the fact that it was released during the Christmas holidays that did it or something else, we don't know, but it's now clear that this is Netflix's third most successful English-language movie ever.

It has been viewed 160.1 million times and is thus quite close to the runner-up Don't Look Up with 171.4 million views. The number one spot, however, is by a mile occupied by Red Notice (released in 2012 and starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot) with 230.9 million views.

Carry-On is about an airport controller who is pressured by an anonymous person to let a mysterious package onto an airplane. Of course, this leads to complications, and that's all we're going to say to avoid ruin the fun for you.