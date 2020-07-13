Cookies

Carrion

Carrion is set to release next week

In the latest video, Phobia Game Studio is sending enemy soldiers to their doom via remote control.

With the help of Carrion's protagonist, Xbox's Phil Spencer had the questionable pleasure to reveal the release date of Phobia Game Studio's nasty action game at the Devolver Digital Showcase this weekend. The title will be released on PC, Switch and Xbox One on July 23 and the latest gameplay video gives you a fairly good idea of what you actually do in Carrion.

Additionally, it shows a new gameplay mechanic, as our bloody meat worm will be able to take over NPCs and manoeuvre them around from afar.

