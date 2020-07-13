Carrion is set to release next week

You're watching Advertisements

With the help of Carrion's protagonist, Xbox's Phil Spencer had the questionable pleasure to reveal the release date of Phobia Game Studio's nasty action game at the Devolver Digital Showcase this weekend. The title will be released on PC, Switch and Xbox One on July 23 and the latest gameplay video gives you a fairly good idea of what you actually do in Carrion.

Additionally, it shows a new gameplay mechanic, as our bloody meat worm will be able to take over NPCs and manoeuvre them around from afar.