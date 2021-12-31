Carrie-Anne Moss would love to star in a John Wick movie

HQ

The Matrix Resurrections marked the first time in over 20 years that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss teamed up together in a movie, and despite two decades of not working together, the pair are known to be quite close friends. This in particular is why it's not all that surprising that Moss would "love" to star in one of Reeves' John Wick movies, as an interview with People explains.

Speaking about the matter, Moss said "I love John Wick. I really started to understand Keanu's outrageous gift for telling story through his body. And I didn't fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children. It was very bonding for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It's really an art form."

Reeves then responded to that compliment by stating, "That's kind. Thank you" before also commenting on whether there might be a space for Moss in a John Wick movie by posing the question; "That would be awesome. You want to play an assassin?" To which Moss replied, "I'd love it" with Reeves then stating "Okay. Let's get on that."

