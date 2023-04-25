Carrie Fisher is being posthumously honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

HQ

Carrie Fisher will have a star laid on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4th, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has confirmed.

As part of a celebration of Star Wars Day, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd will accept the honour on her behalf.

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said: "Fans will be over the moon to know that their favourite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame."

A prevalent actress and writer, Fisher is most well known for her role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, and also featured in films such as Shampoo, The Blues Brothers, and When Harry Met Sally.

Fisher's star will be the 2754th laid on the walk, and will be placed near the El Capitan Theatre, close to other Star Wars titans.

Martinez said: "Carrie will join her 'Star Wars' co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk.

"I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds."

Fans can watch the ceremony, which will take place at 19:30 BST / 20:30 CEST, live via the official Hollywood Walk of Fame website.