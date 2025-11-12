Caroline Weir's last minute goal saves a point for Real Madrid in Women's Champions League against Paris FC

HQ

Real Madrid managed to save a point in Women's Champions League thanks to Caroline Weir, who scored the equalisier in a 1-1 against Paris FC in the last play of the match, eight minutes into injury time. It was the 50th goal for Weir since 2022, the club's top goalscorer. Paris FC, who scored in the first half with a penalty, came close of grabbing their first win in the cometition and are now left 13th, outside of the play-offs spot.

In Lyon, Olympique Lyonnes managed to continue their perfect run of victories with a 3-1 against Wolfsburg, Chelsea thrashed 6-0 St. Polten and Roma lost at home against Valerenga 1-0.

Women's Champions League continues this afternoon with the rest of matchday 3 (out of 6) of the league phase, with the following games:

Wednesday, 12 November



Bayern München vs Arsenal (18:45 CET)



Barcelona vs OH Leuven (18:45 CET)



Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00 CET)



Atlético de Madrid vs Juventus (21:00 CET)



Benfica vs Twente (21:00 CET)



The next matchday will be this month, November 19-20, and the league phase will end in December (9-10 and 17). Only the top four teams qualify for quarter-finals, with teams 5-12 playing a knockout play-offs in February.