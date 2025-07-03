Carolina Royal Ravens releases two of its members

HQ

The Carolina Royal Ravens (formerly based in London) has never really found much success in the Call of Duty League, as aside from its inaugural season, it has failed to be much of a force at all. However, in 2025, the team found a better footing and started the year strong, becoming one of the better squads in the first couple of Majors. But then the wheels fell off and the season became less successful, concluding with a miserable performance at the Championship Weekend when it was knocked out right away.

Needless to say, this level of performance has led to the Royal Ravens looking to go through a rebuild once more. Already, two players have been released, with both Isaiah "Gwinn" Gwinn and Thomas "TJHaLy" Haly departing the team. It's unclear what will happen with the other two remaining players, but there is plenty of time to sign the right folk, as the next CDL season likely won't begin until December at the earliest.

Speaking about dropping Gwinn, the Royal Ravens state: "From getting his shot in the League on MWIII and performing right away, to playing a vital part in our 2025 Champs qualification, we thank you for the effort and dedication you've shown throughout."

As for TJHaly, the organisation adds: "Your dedication and passion over the last 2 seasons have been exemplary. We wish you all the best in the next chapter of your journey."

Who do you think the Royal Ravens will sign as replacements?