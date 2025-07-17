Carolina Royal Ravens provides an update on its denied Esports World Cup participation

HQ

Later this month, the big Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tournament will be happening at the Esports World Cup, wherein 16 organisations will be in attendance. Surprisingly, this won't be dominated by Call of Duty League squads, as of the 12 CDL rosters, some are missing the event for one reason or another.

This includes the Carolina Royal Ravens, who are skipping the event due to failing to meet the agreement terms for the tournament, namely because they signed players and changed their roster too closely to the action. The EWC decided to disqualify them for this malpractice, and now the Royal Ravens has issued a statement.

"We are deeply disappointed to announce that despite our best efforts to come to an agreement with the TO about our participation in this year's competition, we were denied, and we will not be competing this year.

"We'd like to wish all the competing teams good luck at the EWC."

As for who took the Royal Ravens spot, this went to the team known as FiveFears. We'll get to see them in action next week on July 24.