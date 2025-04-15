English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Carolina Royal Ravens parts ways with Vivid

Despite a decent start to the season, the typically maligned team is already making big changes.

There are a handful of Call of Duty League teams that are usually known for being less successful than others. While Atlanta Faze, 100 Thieves, OpTic Texas, Toronto Ultra, and a handful of others are often the squads to beat, the Los Angeles Guerrillas M8, Vegas Falcons (formerly Vegas Legion and Paris Legion before that), and the Carolina Royal Ravens (previously London Royal Ravens) have had a much harder time in the league. But the latter is having a much better season so far with 210 CDL Points to its name and firmly cemented as the fifth-best team in the league, and close to being the third-best. It's because of this that a roster change is probably quite surprising to hear.

The Royal Ravens has decided to let Reece "Vivid" Drost exit the team, meaning as it stands the organisation only has three active players on its ranks. Considering the third Major of the year is still ongoing, with further qualifiers happening this week, we can expect to hear about a replacement for Vivid in the coming days.

As per what's next for Vivid, this hasn't been revealed, but considering he has formerly played for five other CDL organisations, it's a reasonable assumption that he'll return to the CDL soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

