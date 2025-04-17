Carolina Royal Ravens completes Call of Duty League roster with Wrecks

HQ

Just recently, we reported on the news that the Carolina Royal Ravens Call of Duty League team had decided to make a change to its starting roster, despite having a much better than usual season by currently being fifth in the standings. The decision saw Reece "Vivid" Drost leave, and now we know who is replacing him.

Dillon "Wrecks" Slotter has joined the organisation that was previously known as the London Royal Ravens, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the Challengers scene but otherwise being a rookie in the world of the CDL.

We'll have to see how this roster change works for the Royal Ravens who in the current Major III qualifiers are struggling more by being seventh in the standings with a 2-2 record. They will continue and attempt to improve on this from tomorrow.