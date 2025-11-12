Carolina Royal Ravens announces 2026 Call of Duty League team

HQ

As we get ever closer to the return of the Call of Duty League in December 2025 (and the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in just two days time!), we're seeing more and more teams affirming their squads for the coming season. To this end, now the Carolina Royal Ravens has revealed the folk that will be sporting its signature blue for the next season of activity.

The roster includes one returning star as Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat is retaining his place on the team, but he will be the only person doing so. It has been revealed that Dillon "Wrecks" Slotter has been released from the team to create space for the three new stars of Jay "Craze" Mallhi, Logan "Lurqxx", and Dylan "Nero" Koch.

The Royal Ravens will be one of the first teams to battle it out in the 2026 season, as while OpTic Texas will begin its championship defence by facing the Riyadh Falcons first, the second game of the season will see the Royal Ravens stacking up against the Boston Breach.

How do you think this iteration of the Royal Ravens will fare?