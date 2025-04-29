English
Carney's Liberals secure minority government in tight Canadian election

Minority government expected as tensions with the United States shape Canada's political future.

The latest news on Canada. Mark Carney's Liberal Party is set to remain in power after Canada's federal election on Monday, although they are projected to fall short of the majority needed for full control.

Fueled by a surge of support amid United States tariff threats and the departure of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberals managed a significant comeback after trailing heavily at the start of the year.

However, strong Conservative gains in key regions like Toronto have likely forced Carney into a minority government scenario, requiring cooperation from smaller parties. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

