Carney signals openness to peacekeepers in Ukraine visit

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Carney marked his first visit to Kyiv by voicing support for Ukraine's demand for lasting security guarantees in any peace settlement, suggesting Canada would not rule out participation in a peacekeeping mission.

"In Canada's judgment, it is not realistic that the only security guarantee could be the strength of the Ukrainian Armed Forces... that needs to be buttressed and reinforced," Carney told a joint press conference.

Standing alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during Independence Day ceremonies, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized that Ukraine's defenses alone should not bear the weight of future security.

The visit coincided with the presence of Keith Kellogg, as Washington continues to lead peace efforts alongside European partners. Both leaders signed a drone agreement, while Kyiv highlighted its push for NATO-style commitments to deter future Russian aggression.