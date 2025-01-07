Carmen Sandiego reboot set for March 2025 release

HQ

The iconic Carmen Sandiego franchise is making a comeback just in time for its 40th anniversary. Set to release on March 4, 2025, the reboot of Carmen Sandiego promises an exciting new chapter in the puzzle adventure series. Players can expect the game to land on virtually every modern platform, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders already available. In addition to digital releases, a special 40th Anniversary physical edition will hit the shelves in April 2025, exclusive to Amazon and major retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Netflix subscribers will also get a head start, as the game debuts on Netflix Games for iOS and Android devices on January 28, 2025. This will allow Netflix members to dive into the world of Carmen Sandiego without any extra charges. The game follows the beloved character as she continues her role as a globetrotting justice thief, stealing from criminals to protect the world's treasures. With 3D visuals, real-world locations, and engaging puzzle-solving mechanics, both veteran fans and newcomers are in for a thrilling adventure.

Pre-ordering the digital version of Carmen Sandiego will grant players a 20% discount on the Deluxe Edition. However, Steam users will have to wait a bit longer for the pre-order option. There's also a community-driven wishlist challenge, which could unlock further benefits for early adopters.

