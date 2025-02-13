Carlos Sainz's era in Williams begins: first look at his helmet for the 2025 season

HQ

Carlos Sainz Jr. is starting a new era at Williams, after being kicked out from Ferrari to make room for Lewis Hamilton last year, much to the disappointment of his fans. In these weeks, when teams are starting to make reveals for the upcoming 2025 season -earlier today McLaren showed their new MCL39 car-, Williams has opted to reveal Carlos Sainz's helmet.

The Spaniard will wear a helmet that will maintains the red and yellow colours of the Spanish flag, mixed with the dark blue from Williams, a design that also looks similar to the helmet he wore with McLaren in 2019.

Sainz, 30, joined Ferrari in 2021 and helped improve the team after their worst season in 40 years. He will try to do the same with Williams... but it's a tall order, as Williams ended penultimate last year.

Recently, his former teammate Charles Lecler said that, despite having some disagreements, "he will miss the fights" with Carlos Sainz, and that he will elevate Williams.