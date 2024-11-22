HQ

Carlos Sainz's return to the Strip this weekend for Las Vegas GP is a particularly interesting one. Last year, before the street race took place, there were severe concerns that the street wasn't safe for drivers. And, just eight minutes into the first practice, a loose metal cover from a broken manhole damaged Sainz's car floor.

The session was red-flagged and Sainz had to replace some parts of his car, more than what it is allowed (there is a quoata of energy store elements) so he received a 10-place grid penalty that hardmed his and Ferrar's chances that year (Sainz got second in the Qualifying classification).

This year, Sainz hopes "Vegas has something good waiting for us". He told that to SkySports in the Gladiator II movie premiere in London, which he attended with his Ferrari pal Charles Leclerc.

"Maybe that tracks owes you one, Carlos?", asked the reporter. "It's a good point, yeah. I saw a joke on social media that they have named that backstreet after my name. It's actually not true, but they should have, probably", he jokes.

"Hopefully Vegas owes us une, last yeat I think you could have won the race", Sainz said, referring to Leclerc. "And obviously me I was unfairly penalized for something out of our own fault and it probably cost us also P2 in the constructors."