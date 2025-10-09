Carlos Sainz talks about his friendship with Tadej Pogacar: "He's a super humble, very down-to-earth guy"

HQ

Carlos Sainz Jr., the Spanish Formula 1 driver from Williams, lives in Monaco, and there he became close friends with another pro athlete: Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian cyclist, winner of four Tour de France and dozens of one day races and classics, can become the best cyclist of all-time surpassing Eddy Merckx, even if some people doesn't like that...

Sainz conceded a long interview to radio station COPE (via Marca), where he covered many topics, like his preferences in sports (he considers Marc Márquez to be the Ayrton Senna of MotoGP) and also his prospects for Williams, feeling proud of achieving his first pole with the team that has improved from ninth to fifth place in Formula 1.

Carlos Sainz sometimes goes cycling with Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar also moved to Monaco, where many sportspeople and celebrities live. Sainz told to the radio station that he considers Pogacar one of his closes friends among those who live in Monaco.

"I'd say he's one of my best friends right now, one of the ones I see the most. We go out to dinner together a lot, we go cycling", he explained. The two friends have shared photos cycling before.

"I always say, we don't go cycling, he goes cycling with me, because it's a different level of cycling, and we go for coffee, we go for focaccia somewhere, and we catch up, we talk about our sports. He's a big fan of mine and of Formula 1, and we have a great time, to be honest."

"I admire him so much because he's a super humble, super approachable person. He's a very down-to-earth guy. I don't know how to describe him, he's like the real deal... He's one of the best athletes I've ever met, and having the pleasure of being able to call him a friend now is incredible."