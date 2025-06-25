Carlos Sainz Sr. confirms he will NOT stand for FIA presidency election

HQ

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has free rein to be elected as FIA president again, as Carlos Sainz Sr. has announced that he will not be standing for election. The 63-year-old, twice world champion in rally, four-times Dakar winner, and father of the F1 Williams driver, had expressed in the past months his interest in running for the presidency of the highest governing body in motorsport.

Sainz Sr. had gained early support from members of the Grand Prix Driver's Association including George Russell. However, Sainz has said today that "I have finally decided not to run for the presidency of the FIA in this year's election".

"I have worked hard these past months to understand in depth the situation at the FIA and the demands and complexities that come with such an important project. After a thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy", he said. But the biggest compromise would be in his racing career: "properly running for President would notably compromise my preparation for the Dakar and I do not wish to weaken my commitment to Ford and my team".

"Finally, I want to sincerely thank you all for the messages of support, encouragement and advice I have received during the past weeks. They have reinforced my confidence to continue striving towards my present and future goals and I'm truly grateful. Thank you."

It's an update that will surely disappoint Ben Sulayem's oppositors, which basically include every Formula 1 driver. In the past months, FIA has seen a series of resignations among top executives, criticising the lack of transparency and lack of accountability.