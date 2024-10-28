Carlos Sainz manages an impressive victory in Mexico, and Leclerc wasn't happy...

HQ

Carlos Sainz fought and secured his second win this season and fourth overall in his career, earning possibly his final podium with Ferrari, a team he will leave this year. Lando Norris was second and Leclerc was third.

Despite being teammates at the Scuderia, Leclerc was seen apparently upset after Sainz unexpected (but undeniable, being first since the ninth lap) victory, and denied salute to Sainz, a moment captured by the cameras.

Max Verstappen started the fight much better than Sainz, but was overtaken by Sainz in lap 9 and suffered two 10-second penalties due to two dangerous manoeuvres against Norris. This helps Norris, second in the world championship (315 points), shorten the distance to Verstappen (362 points).

Sainz, fifth with 240 points, is happy he got the "one more win" he wanted before leaving Ferrari, and happy he earned it in front of Mexico's crowd. This victory also moves Ferrari above Red Bull to the second place in the constructors' standings, only 29 points behind McLaren.

"Obviously the constructors' is still our target and with weekends like this we are getting closer to it", Sainz said as recorded by F1 official website. "I hope we can continue in that direction and get that constructors' title, which is very important".