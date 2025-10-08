Carlos Sainz considers Marc Márquez the Ayrton Senna of MotoGP: "Living in the present, we don't realize"

HQ

Carlos Sainz Jr., the Formula 1 driver from Williams, conceded a long interview to radio station COPE (via Mundo Deportivo), where he spoke about many things, including his personal preferences in other sports. He said he likes to watch cycling (he considers Tadej Pogacar one of his best friends as they both live in Monaco), golf and MotoGP, where he praised Marc Márquez... even to the point of comparing him to a legend like Ayrton Senna, considered by many as the most talented Formula 1 driver ever.

Márquez has recently won his seventh MotoGP World Championship (ninth world championship overall counting other categories). Numbers that put him at the same level as Valentino Rossi (who also won six MotoGP championshio and nine titles overall), but far from Giacomo Agostini, who won 15 World Championships in the 1960s and 1970s, eight in the 500cc class.

But for Sainz, Márquez deserve more praise, referring to how he overcame many injuries that nearly ended his career after 2019.

"I already congratulated him, because he's had a fantastic year, and the credit he deserves for the comeback he's made in his career... Márquez is the Ayrton Senna of MotoGP," Sainz said in the radio interview. "The thing is that now, living everything in the present, we don't realize it. The day he retires, and years go by, everyone will remember him as the closest thing to Senna in Formula 1."

Carlos Sainz talks about the progression of Williams

Talking about his own personal goals, Sainz celebrated that Williams has moved from ninth to fifth place in the constructor's championships in Formula 1, and the podium he achieved in Baku this season is the most meaningful of his career, because it was the team that trusted him the most in the most difficult moment of his career, when he was fired from Ferrari to make room for Lewis Hamilton.

"That step from being the fifth team to competing with the big boys is the hardest, but also the most motivating. Being part of Williams' rebuild would be incredible." "If I win a race with Williams, there will be few feelings that can surpass that", Carlos Sainz added.