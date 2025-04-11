Carlos Sainz complains about his 10,000 euros fine for arriving five seconds late because he was in the toilet

HQ

Formula 1 drivers are fed up from FIA's strict, intransigent and sometimes incomprehensible rules, and the latest driver to suffer was Carlos Sainz, who has been given a 10,000 euros fine for being five seconds late to the national anthem in last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix. Sainz told media on Thursday that he thinks it's "out of the question" that he has to pay such a big fine, and that it was disappointing because he was only five seconds late.

The reason why Sainz was late was because he was in the toilet, as he had some stomach issues. In fact, the commissioners reduced the fine, initially 60,000 euros, then 20,000 euros, half if he pays in one year, because of his gastric problems confirmed by a doctor.

"I don't know if I'm going to get fined again for saying this, but shit happens. That's how it is." The Williams driver referred to the sanctions that other drivers have received for using bad words, including Max Verstappen, who had to do community service for FIA.

Sainz said this the same day that FIA deputy president, Robert Reid, resigned for moral reasons, saying that "he couldn't, in good fath, remain part of a system that no longer reflect the principles of greater transparency, stronger governance and more collaborative leadership". There have been a lot of criticism against FIA for its lack of transparency, and Sainz reflected those worries when he said the he would at least feel better if he knew were that money would go.