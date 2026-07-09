Carlos Alcaraz's return will have to wait: he will also miss the Canadian Open in August

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With Wimbledon semi-finals taking place right now, fans of Carlos Alcaraz are counting the days to know when will the Spaniard will return to action, following his wrist injury that has kept him out of action since April, missing Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the meantime. Sadly, it appears that Alcaraz will also not be ready for the next big tournament after Wimbledon, the Canadian Open in August1-11.

The tournament, officially named National Bank Open, has announced the entry list for the men's singles, and Alcaraz is nowhere to be seen. The list is topped by Jannik Sinner, and it also includes Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, Alex de Miñaur, Taylor Fritz or Novak Djokovic. Basically, the entire top 10, except for Alcaraz.

Spanish fans will have to follow the other five Spanish players: Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina (22), Rafa Jódar (25), Jaume Munar (43) Martín Landaluce (61) and Pablo Carreño Busta (72).

Alcaraz will officially not be in this tournament, with the draw taking place on July 31. Last year he also missed this tournament, so he will not be defending points, and now the question is if he will be able to play at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 (August 11-23) where he was champion last year. If he also missed, it is certain he will drop to the third place in the ATP ranking, although Zverev could pass him again sooner if he wins tomorrow's semi-final against Arthur Fery.