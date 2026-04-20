Carlos Alcaraz's injury may be more serious than expected: Roland Garros is at risk

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Carlos Alcaraz withdrew after one match from the Barcelona Open last week due to a wrist injury that was "more serious than expected", will not play the Madrid Open in the next two weeks, and the pressure mounts on him as he is the defending champion in the Italian Open and Roland Garros... but may not be physically ready for either tournament.

Feliciano López, the director of the Mutua Madrid Open, spoke with Onda Cero radio station in Spain and warned that the Spaniard's injury may be worse than expected, and he may even miss Roland Garros. "The emotional blow of not having Carlos is tough, but the one who's really screwed is him. A tennis player's wrist is complicated, I hope the tendon isn't ruptured", he explained.

"He won't be in Madrid, Rome seems almost impossible to me, and I hope he'll be ready for Roland Garros" he explained.

Alcaraz's abscence from Madrid and possibly for Rome too will help Jannik Sinner to further extend his leadership in the ATP ranking, as he is the top seed of the ATP Masters 1,000.