Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Queen's and Wimbledon due to injury

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With Roland Garros right around the corner, Carlos Alcaraz has announced that he will also miss Wimbledon and Queen's Club Championship, the two tournaments from the grass court season he was scheduled to play, due to his wrist injury, believed to be a triangular fibrocartilage complex, a tear, rip, or irritation of a small structure of cartilage and ligaments located on the little finger side of the wrist.

"My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon. They are two really special tournaments for me and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!"

Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and lost the 2025 final to Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz has also won Queen's Club twice, in 2023 and 2024. The 23-year-old Spaniard sustained an injury one month ago in Barcelona, and will also miss the French Open, where he won last year in an iconic five-set final to Sinner.

All those withdrawals mean he will lose even more points in the ATP rankings, after starting the year as World No. 1, lifting the Australian Open. He will lose 2,000 points from Roland Garros, 500 from Queen's and 1,300 from Wimbledon, so he will likely remain in the second spot is he returns after Wimbledon, unless either Zverev or Djokovic win both majors in a row. Alcaraz will focus on coming back for the North American tour, with Canada, Cincinnati and US Open in August and September.