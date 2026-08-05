Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open, the last tournament before the US Open

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed he has also withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open. It was the first tournament he had signed up for since his prolonged abscence due to the wrist injury he suffered in April, during the Barcelona Open, that forced him to miss several tournaments including Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

But the tournament announced that the Spaniard will also miss the event, that takes place between August 11-23, and in which Alcaraz was the defending champion. His return is now expected for the US Open between August 23 and September 13, where he also defends the title, but nothing is certain and the player will not rush a return until knowing he is completely healed.

Alcaraz was World No. 1 when he got injured but after missing several events, he dropped to the second and then third spot when Alexander Zverev won Roland Garros. He briefly returned to the second spot, but Alcaraz, will drop 1,000 points from Cincinnati, entering US Open at 7,160, but over 2,500 points above the fourth ranked player, Felix Auger-Aliassime.